Clinton Makes 'Electrifying' Plea To Supporters

By Michel Martin,
Cheryl Corley
Published August 27, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT
Presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama watches from Montana as his former rival Sen. Hillary Clinton speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Getty Images
Former presidential candidate and New York Sen. Hillary Clinton gave what some are calling the most passionate speech of her political career Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Denver. Clinton's address was a highly anticipated attempt to quash lingering tensions within the party.

Introduced by her daughter, Chelsea, the former first lady strongly urged those still troubled by her outcome in the primary elections process to rally behind the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama.

Host Michel Martin checks in from Denver with guest host Cheryl Corley to discuss the significance of Clinton's address and other highlights from the convention floor.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

