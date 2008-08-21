© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Mentor Reflects on Tubbs Jones' Life, Sudden Loss

Published August 21, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT

Ohio Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a Democrat, died yesterday after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by an aneurysm. Tubbs Jones was the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Ohio, and the first to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means committee.

Tubbs Jones' mentor, former Ohio Congressman Louis Stokes, reflects on the lawmaker's life and the significance of her loss.

