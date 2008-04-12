© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Canceled Flights Latest Blow for Airline Industry

Published April 12, 2008 at 7:00 AM CDT

American Airlines canceled thousands of flights this week because of safety inspections ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration — yet another problem for a beleaguered industry. Soaring fuel prices have led four airlines to declare bankruptcy in the past few weeks.

Jerry Chandler, who writes a travel blog for Cheapflights.com, talks with Scott Simon about what's behind the safety inspections and what the industry needs to do to get on sounder financial footing.

