Study Raises New Concerns About Mercury in Tuna

A new study from Consumer Reports recommends that pregnant women refrain from eating any canned tuna of any type. Previously, it was believed that light tuna had lower mercury content.

The magazine's study found that although most of the cans of light tuna it tested did have less mercury than white tuna, some had at least as much of the harmful chemical element as white tuna -- and in some cases, significantly more.

As a result, the magazine's experts conclude: "[T]here's enough uncertainty about the safety of even brief exposure of the fetus to such higher mercury levels that a more cautious approach is warranted."

Urvashi Rangan, a toxicologist for the study, talks to Melissa Block about the magazine's findings.

