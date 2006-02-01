The State of the Union: A Look Between the Lines

President Bush said in his State of the Union address Tuesday night that the economy is strong, there is progress in democratizing Iraq and success in fighting terrorism.

He also called for ending America's addiction to foreign oil and offered proposals to increase health insurance coverage.

NPR reporters offer their analysis of a number of key themes in the president's address, including Iraq, the economy and national security.

