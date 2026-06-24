For the sixth anniversary of Caló, a conversation with host Oscar Rodriguez

Courtesy photo Oscar Rodriguez, the host of Caló on Marfa Public Radio

This week, we're celebrating six years of the weekly program Caló being on the airwaves here at Marfa Public Radio.

Founded, written and hosted by Oscar Rodriguez — who sometimes goes by the name "El Marfa" — the program honors and explores the patois commonly called Caló and spoken from Denver, CO to Brownsville, TX on the U.S. side of the border, and from Juarez to Matamoros on the Mexican side.

The mark the show's sixth anniversary, Marfa Public Radio sat down with Rodriguez to talk more about the background of the show itself, and the unique dialect explored each week on the program.

Listen to that conversation in the audio player above.