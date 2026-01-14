Boy walked into what used to be the first stop in the bule but was now a café and bakery. He’d heard his near-girlfriend in high school owned it. He’d also heard she never married.

“Let’s see qué onda,” Boy told himself when he walked through the door of the La Buena Bakery.

The front room was small. An L-shaped glass display counter separated it from the larger back room where the baking took place. There were only a couple of customers but none were at the counter. The back room was visible through wide spaces between a wall of non-matching curtails, some plastic and some cloth. Boy could see a couple of people working there.

“What coffees do you have?” Boy asked a young woman attending the counter.

“What? Only coffee coffee,” the attendant said.

“Órale. I’ll take a medium cup and an empanda,” said Boy.

“There’s only small or large,” she told Boy.

“Large,” said Boy.

“The empanadas are finished, but they’re making more. I’ll see if they’re ready. Here’s a cup. Cream and pot’s over there,” she said pointing to the end of the counter.

“De aquellas. When you go back there, please tell Meche that Boy’s here to say hello,” Boy said.

The young woman didn’t respond but furrowed her brow before she walked through the curtains.

She came back out seconds later, followed by an older woman.

“Pinche Boy. What’re you doing here? Thought you didn’t talk to the colored people anymore,” the older woman said smiling.

“They’re lying, Meche. I missed the Southside so much I came back,” Boy said, extending his arms to embrace her. The attendant stood close by.

They hugged and smiled at each other.

“The empanadas just went into the oven,” the attendant said with a frown.

“Sokay. Gives me time to talk to Meche,” Boy said.

The attendant turned up her eyes and shook her head slightly at Meche.

“My ‘jita. She doesn’t like strangers, especially men. She fears one of them might be her real father,” Meche said.

Boy smiled and nodded.

“Why’re you really back?” Meche asked, looking around to see if any customer was listening.

“To reconnect with beloved old friends,” Boy said.

“Nel, nel. You running from something? Your wife throw you out, o qué?” Meche said looking down at Boy’s ring finger.

“Chale. I wanted to come back home now that I’m free. I wanted to see you, esa,” Boy said smiling nervously.

Meche shook her head.

“No mames. Tell me a la net. You’re lonely and hope ol’Meche’s gonna take you back like always,” she said.

Boy swallowed deeply and nodded.