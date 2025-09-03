Puras papas

Boy learned early in his life not to ask people for something they didn’t have. Learned as a small, painless lesson, the insight would guide him later in life with higher stakes engagements.

Early in his junior year in high school, Boy was asked by the class bully, Danny, to switch seats with him so he could talk to a ruca named Rachel who sat in front of Boy. Boy quickly traded seats, happy to watch the play at close range. He knew the girl and thought Danny was in over his head. He knew she was quick witted and had fierce older and younger brothers that allowed her to walk the world with confidence.

Danny was a chambón, pushy, overconfident and pendejo. Not really a menacing vato, just so arranque that people avoided going against him.

Rachel was unapproachable. She never made small talk with anybody and always paid close attention in class.

Boy wondered what got into Danny that he thought she’d give him the time of day.

“Hey, esa, saw you the other day,” Danny whispered behind Rachel.

Rachel looked back and gave him the mal ojo.

Danny didn’t get it.

“No this class’s hard?” Danny whispered.

Rachel waved her hand to indicate he should stop talking to her.

“Why don’t you wanna talk to me?” Danny persisted.

“I do very much but you got bad breath,” Rachel whispered back.

Danny touched his hand to his lips.

“Chale. But I’ll go wash,” Danny said.

“Hey, teacher, may I go to the restroom?” Danny asked the teacher.

“OK, but come right back,” the teacher said.

Danny came back a few minutes later.

“How ‘bout now?” Danny whispered to Rachel.

“There’s still something, like garlic. Try gargling with soap,” she responded.

“Teacher, may I go again,” Danny said.

“OK, but make sure to wash your hands,” the teacher said.

The mamón came back right away.

“Better?” he whispered to Rachel.

“There’s still something. Try again. This time pick a leaf off the potted plant in the hallway and chew it,” she said.

“Teacher?” Danny asked.

“You wash your hands already? OK, go but maybe think about going home,” the teacher said.

Danny dashed off to the restroom again.

When he came back, everybody in class was wondering what was going on with him.

“Now?” Danny whispered to Rachel.

Rachel turned around and wrinkled her nose and turned back around.

“Didn’t drink water?” she said to Danny.

“Teacher?” Danny said.

“That’s it. I’m sending you home cuz you’re sick, Danny” the teacher said.

“No, I’m good, I just have a bad taste,” Danny said.

Boy, who was listening to everything, had to take a deep breath to keep from laughing.

“No, you gotta go home Danny,” the teacher said, handing him a leave slip.

Danny looked back at Boy and gave him a bewildered look as he was being led to the door.

Boy silently mouthed “puras papas” to Danny, who didn’t get a chance to react.

Rachel looked back at Boy and flashed a devilish smile.