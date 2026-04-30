Camp Mystic will not reopen this summer after withdrawing state license application

Camp Mystic, the private Christian girls' summer camp where 28 people died during last July's flooding in the Hill Country, will not reopen this summer after withdrawing its license renewal application for summer 2026.

"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July's tragedy," the camp said in a statement on Thursday. "Rather than risk defending our rights under Texas law in a manner that may unintentionally effect further harm, we choose rather to withdraw our application for the 2026 camp season.

Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified Camp Mystic its license to operate may not be renewed unless it made major revisions to its emergency plan.

State health officials told lawmakers Tuesday the camp is also under an internal investigation after hundreds of complaints were filed against it following the deaths of 27 girls and counselors last summer, as well as the death of one of the camp's directors. The camp has said it is cooperating with investigators.

"The DSHS continues working with the Texas Rangers to investigate Camp Mystic. The results of that investigation will be made public as soon as possible," Gov. Greg Abbott said in statement on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

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