Texas investigating Roblox over game simulating Uvalde mass shooting

A Texas legislative committee is investigating the online gaming platform Roblox after a game simulating the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting was uploaded, allowing players to act out the massacre.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has asked the House Committee on State Affairs to investigate "serious failures" made by Roblox that allegedly allowed the game on its platform.

"After Representative Don McLaughlin of Uvalde brought to my attention a Roblox first-person shooter game simulating the tragedy at Robb Elementary in graphic detail, it became clear this content — and the failure to stop it — demands immediate action," Burrows said.

Roblox was the most downloaded gaming platform in 2025, featuring more than 144 million daily users under the age of 13. Users can create their own games that millions of players can access on their devices.

The state's investigation will focus on what it calls content moderation failures and issues with age verification and parental consent. It will also investigate alleged predatory contact of minors and exploitation.

Formal proceedings on the issue are expected in the coming weeks.

Rep. Ken King, a Republican from Canadian who chairs the House Committee on State Affairs, called the Robb Elementary game "a catastrophic failure."

"It will not go unanswered by this committee," he said. "Roblox has built a multibillion-dollar business on the backs of children, and they have failed those children in the most fundamental way imaginable."

The Robb Elementary game has been removed from the platform. A Roblox spokesperson said "behaviors that promote violent extremism and depictions of sensitive real-world events are against our policies."

This isn't the first time Roblox has been targeted by the state of Texas. In November 2025, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the company for allegedly ignoring state and federal online safety laws. That lawsuit is ongoing.

"Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen," Paxton said at the time his office filed the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, Roblox agreed to pay more than $12 million to the state of Nevada over a lawsuit that alleged that the platform failed to protect young users from online predators. Florida, Kentucky and Nebraska have also sued the company over issues like sexual exploitation of children.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.