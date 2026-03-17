Man ID'd as Jasmine Crockett's former bodyguard shot, killed by police after hours-long standoff

A man who provided security for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett was shot and killed by Dallas police late Wednesday night after authorities say he pointed a handgun at officers during a standoff in the city's Medical District, according to police and the congresswoman.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. March 11 in a parking structure on the 1900 block of Medical District Drive, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police identified the man as 39-year-old Diamon-Maziarre Robinson. Investigators say Robinson had been under investigation for weeks and was wanted on several felony warrants as well as a parole violation.

Robinson went under the alias "Mike King." In a statement released on social media, Crockett said her team followed all protocols outlined by the U.S. House of Representatives for contracting security, and her team never suspected Robinson of any wrongdoing.

"What we're now learning about his past doesn't fit the person we came to know as Mike King," Crockett said. "His death evokes a range of emotions. Our hearts grieve the loss of someone we knew and the lost good that could have come from his redemption."

Still, she said the fact that Robinson was able to get approved to be her security was concerning.

"The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems," Crockett said.

As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others.



We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life… pic.twitter.com/AmKWU4ider — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 16, 2026

It's the department's sixth officer-involved shooting so far in 2026, DPD said. Five of those incidents occurred within Dallas police jurisdiction, while one involved an off-duty Dallas officer in another agency's jurisdiction.

On the night of the shooting, members of the Dallas police fugitive unit located Robinson sitting in a white Mercedes belonging to an unnamed acquaintance inside a parking garage near Medical District Drive around 9:13 p.m.

Police said officers attempted to resolve the situation without force and spent more than an hour negotiating with Robinson. During that time, officers offered him the opportunity to speak with family members in hopes of persuading him to surrender peacefully.

When those efforts failed, a SWAT team was called to assist and continued negotiations after arriving at the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

Authorities say Robinson eventually began to exit the vehicle at 11:03 p.m. while officers were giving verbal commands. At that point, officers say Robinson lowered his right hand, produced a handgun and pointed it toward them.

Police say SWAT officers responded by deploying a chemical agent and a flashbang device before three officers fired their rifles, striking Robinson.

Officers then approached Robinson, removed the weapon from his hand and began providing emergency medical aid. A SWAT medic attempted life-saving measures, but Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:09 p.m.

Investigators said the handgun Robinson was holding had been reported stolen. Authorities also recovered additional firearms from vehicles connected to Robinson and from his residence.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is being reviewed by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, which conducts independent investigations into police shootings. The city's Office of Community Police Oversight has also been notified.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard procedure following police shootings.

The investigation into Robinson began in February after the Irving Police Department circulated a bulletin about a black GMC Yukon displaying a stolen U.S. government license plate. Dallas police intelligence and fugitive detectives later identified Robinson as the suspect connected to the vehicle.

According to police, detectives determined Robinson had been using false identities and wearing police-style uniforms to pose as a federal agent.

Investigators say he created fraudulent businesses using fake identifying information. Through those businesses, Robinson allegedly hired legitimate police officers for off-duty security jobs.

Authorities also say Robinson had been operating multiple vehicles during the investigation. In addition to the Yukon, police believe he used a white Ford F-250 and a silver Dodge Charger, all displaying stolen government license plates. Both the Yukon and the pickup truck had been reported stolen, investigators said.

The incident was one of two police shootings in as many days in North Texas. On Thursday, Fort Worth police shot and killed a man who was seen hanging from an overpass and cutting his own neck with a broken bottle. The man charged with the bottle towards the officer, who opened fire and killed the man.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela and Dylan Duke are KERA's breaking news reporters. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org or Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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