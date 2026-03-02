Police identify 2 killed in Austin bar shooting; another expected to be taken off life support

Austin Police identified the two people killed in Sunday's shooting at a bar on West Sixth Street as 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 21-year-old Savitha Shan.

The shooting at Buford's bar left three dead, including the suspected shooter, and as many as 14 wounded early Sunday. At a news conference on Monday, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a person hospitalized from the shooting was expected to be taken off life support later that day.

Police identified 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne as the man who allegedly fired into the bar from a vehicle before exiting the car and fired into crowds near the popular bar. Officers responded within a minute of receiving the first 911 call, police said, and fatally shot Diagne early Sunday morning.

APD is investigating the incident along with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. Chief Davis said Monday that Diagne was wearing a shirt related to Iran.

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned against potential attacks stemming from U.S. actions in Iran.

"To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state," he said.

Both APD and the FBI said Diagne was not on their radar before the shooting, but stopped short of saying whether the shooting spree met the definition of terrorism.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran called it an act of "targeted violence," but that investigators had not yet found an "ultimate motivation."

"It's always very difficult to determine what's in an individual's mind that leads them to commit this type of violence," he said. "So we will continue to ... pore through the evidence, talk to witnesses, talk to friends, talk to associates that knew this person."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed to KUT News that Diagne is originally from Senegal and first came to the U.S. in 2000, when he entered on a tourist visa. He was married in 2006 and was naturalized in 2013, according to DHS. The department also noted that Diagne was arrested in 2022 in Texas following a car crash.

Diagne's Texas driver's license lists his home address in Pflugerville at a residential property searched by police Sunday. The vehicle seen at the crime scene outside Buford's matches the make and model of a Cadillac SUV registered to Diagne in 2017. That vehicle was registered to a San Antonio address along with another vehicle that was owned by Diagne's ex-wife, who filed for divorce in Bexar County in 2022, according to court records.

Police have not identified additional victims who sustained injuries, but Austin-Travis County EMS said 14 people were hospitalized. Three of those victims are in critical condition.

