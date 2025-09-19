Texas A&M president stepping down after controversy over gender-related lesson

The president of Texas A&M University, the largest university in the state, is stepping down from his role just a week after a controversy over a gender-related lesson resulted in the ousting of several educators.

Mark A. Welsh III, a four-star general who served on the joint chiefs of staff during the Obama administration, is leaving the role after two years serving as president, the A&M University System announced Thursday evening.

"President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication," A&M Chancellor Glenn Hegar said in a news release. "We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead."

Welsh had been facing heightened pressure this month after a Republican lawmaker in the Texas legislature shared a video depicting a student confronting an A&M professor over LGBTQ-related content in a children’s literature class. The professor as well as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the department head were removed from their positions in a case that drew the attention of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents will appoint an interim president and begin the search for a new president in the coming days, according to the Thursday news release.

"General Welsh's legacy of leadership and service is one that the Aggie family will always remember,” Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton said. “The Board of Regents is united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university's future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values."

In a post on X, state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), who first publicized the controversy, wrote, in part, “WE DID IT! TEXAS A&M PRESIDENT IS OUT!! … As the first elected official to call for him to be fired, this news is welcome, although overdue.”

Copyright 2025 Houston Public Media News 88.7