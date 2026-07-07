Marfa Public Radio News Director Travis Bubenik assumes role of Station Manager

Longtime Marfa Public Radio newsroom staffer Travis Bubenik is assuming the role of Station Manager, effective this week.

Bubenik, who started his public radio career as an intern at Marfa Public Radio in 2012, has worked in various newsroom roles over the years at the station, ranging from local host of both Morning Edition and All Things Considered to reporter to News Director, a role he’s held since late 2024.

As Station Manager, Bubenik will oversee day-to-day operations, fundraising and membership endeavors, music programming and the station’s award-winning journalism and storytelling initiatives.

“It’s an incredible honor to be taking on this new role at a station I’ve cared so deeply about for many years now, especially at a time when local, trustworthy news and information is so critical for rural communities like ours,” Bubenik said. “From the news to the music to our tailgate block parties in front of the station, Marfa Public Radio is a true gem of a station built by West Texans, for West Texans.”

Executive Director Anne Marozas will continue leading Marfa Public Radio’s long-term strategic vision, focusing on strengthening the financial foundation and building the community investment that will ensure Marfa Public Radio continues to thrive for generations to come.

“We’re building the next chapter of Marfa Public Radio around an even stronger partnership with the communities we serve,” Marozas said. “As public media enters a new era following the loss of federal funding, we’re investing in the leadership, infrastructure, and community support that will sustain independent public radio across West Texas for decades to come.”

“Travis has a deep understanding of the people we serve and the responsibility we have to earn their trust every day,” Marozas said. “At this pivotal moment, I can’t think of a better leader to guide our day-to-day operations. Together with our extraordinarily talented staff, our dedicated board of directors, and the communities that make this station possible, I’m incredibly excited about the future we’re building together.”

Marfa Public Radio is a non-profit, listener-supported radio station serving a 30,000 square-mile range of West Texas from the Big Bend region to the Permian Basin. Since it began broadcasting in 2006, the station’s journalism and storytelling efforts have received numerous national and regional Edward R. Murrows. The station’s podcasts – including Marfa for Beginners, So Far From Care and A Whole Other Country – have been lauded nationally for their high-quality explorations of life, culture and history in West Texas. The station’s podcasts received three national awards from The Signal Awards in 2024.

During Bubenik’s transition, listeners may notice some on-air changes to news programs.

Specifically, for at least the month of July, the station will be taking a break from having local on-air newscasts and weather breaks during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. The station’s high-quality, trusted news reporting will continue to be available online and through its social media channels during this time.

Alongside Reporter Mary Cantrell, Senior Producer Zoe Kurland will also be contributing to local news reporting through the rest of this year.

Station Manager Travis Bubenik can be reached directly at travis@marfapublicradio.org

Marfa Public Radio’s uniquely West Texan news, music and storytelling programs are made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider showing your support with a contribution today.