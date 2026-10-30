2026 midterm election voter guides: Find local resources in your community
Updated October 30, 2026 at 4:01 AM CDT
We are days away from the 2026 midterms.
Beyond key Senate and House races, the NPR network is following governor races and ballot measures on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, billionaire taxes, and more.
More from NPR: Here's a look at the 36 races for governor this year
NPR member stations are gathering information for voters — from voter guides down to local races. They offer guides, resources and news reporting from communities across the country to help you be informed for this year's midterm election.
More from NPR: With days to go before the midterms, data shows the U.S. economy is doing well
More from NPR: These are the House races to watch in the 2026 midterm election on Nov. 3
Scroll through to find your state and the resources available from your local member station.
Alabama
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Election from Alabama Public Radio
Alaska
Voting resources:
➡️ Voting guide from Alaska Public Media
➡️ 2026 Alaska Voter Guide from KTOO Public Media
Arizona
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from KJZZ
Local reporting:
📍Maricopa County from KJZZ
Arkansas
Voting resources:
➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Arkansas general election from KUAF
More from NPR: In Arkansas, Democrats see an opening at the edge of the competitive midterms map
California
Voting resources:
➡️ Statewide voter guide from KQED
➡️ The LAist Voter Game Plan for Los Angeles from LAist
➡️San Diego voter guide from KPBS
➡️ Statewide California voter guide from CalMatters
Local reporting:
📍 The LAist Voter Game Plan for Orange counties from LAist
Colorado
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide from Colorado Public Radio
Local reporting:
📍 Denver local news from Denverite
📍 Southern Colorado voter guide from KRCC and CPR from KRCC
Connecticut
Voting resources:
➡️ Connecticut Voter guide from WHSU
Delaware
Voting resources:
➡️ Delaware voter guide from WHYY
Local reporting:
➡️ Delaware voter guide from WHYY
Florida
Voting resources:
➡️ Florida voter guide from WUSF
➡️ Florida voter guide from WLRN
Local reporting:
📍 Tampa area voter guide from WUSF
📍 North Central Florida early voting guide from WUFT
📍 South Florida Amendments Guide from WLRN
📍 South Florida: How, where to vote from WLRN
📍 South Florida Election Coverage from WLRN
📍 Central Florida Voter Guide from Central Florida Public Media
Georgia
Voting resources:
➡️ Georgia voter guide from GPB
➡️ WABE's Georgia Voter Guide from WABE
More from NPR: Georgia voters weigh the war in Iran, rising costs and Trump's record ahead of midterms
Hawaii
Voting resources:
➡️ Hawaii voter guide from Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Idaho
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide for the 2026 General Election in Idaho from Boise State Public Radio
Illinois
Voting resources:
➡️ St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2026 election in Missouri and Illinois
➡️ Election 2026: Illinois Voter Information from WSIU
Indiana
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Voter Guide from WYFI
➡️ 2026 Indiana General Election from Indiana Public Radio
Iowa
Voting resources:
➡️ Iowa voter guide from Iowa Public Radio
Kansas
Voting resources:
➡️ Kansas City area voter guide from KCUR
Local reporting:
📍 Kansas judge vote guide from KCUR
Kentucky
Voting resources:
➡️ Kentucky Voter Guide from Kentucky Public Radio
➡️ 2026 General Election Guide from WKMS
Local reporting:
📍 Portal de elecciones legislativas en Ohio y Kentucky [How to vote in Ohio and Kentucky in Spanish] from WVXU
📍 Northern Kentucky District 4 from WVXU
Louisiana
Local reporting:
📍 Baton Rouge election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3 from WRKF
📍 New Orleans election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3 from WWNO
Maine
Voting resources:
➡️ Maine Voter Guide from Maine Public
Maryland
Voting resources:
➡️ Maryland 2026 Midterm Voter Guide from WAMU
Massachusetts
Voting resources:
➡️ Greater Boston/Massachusetts voter guide from WBUR
Michigan
Voting resources:
➡️ Michigan Election Coverage from Michigan Public
➡️ November Midterm Election Master Guide 2026 from Michigan Public
➡️ Where Michigan's 2026 governor candidates stand on key issues from Michigan Public
Local reporting:
📍 How Michigan Attorney General candidates would approach the job from Michigan Public
📍 Meet Michigan's Supreme Court candidates from Michigan Public
📍 Southeast Michigan Voter Guide from WDET 101.9 FM
Minnesota
Voting resources:
📍 Voter Guide for Northern Minnesota (includes statewide races) from KAXE
Local reporting:
📍 MPR News Build Your Ballot tool from MPR News
Missouri
Voting resources:
➡️ Missouri voter guide from KCUR
➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Missouri general election from KUAF
Local reporting:
📍 What to know about the 2026 election in Missouri from St. Louis Public Radio
📍 St. Louis Voter Guide: Missouri judges — Who's on the ballot and what to know about them from St. Louis Public Radio
📍 Missouri judge guide - KC area from KCUR
Montana
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Montana Elections from Montana Public Radio
Nebraska
Local reporting:
📍 Campaign Connection 2026 from Nebraska Public Media
New Hampshire
Voting resources:
➡️ New Hampshire Voter Guide from New Hampshire Public Radio
Local reporting:
📍 Ballot question explainer: Register of probate question from New Hampshire Public Radio
📍 Ballot question explainer: School tax cap question from New Hampshire Public Radio
📍 1st Congressional District guide from New Hampshire Public Radio
New Jersey
Voting resources:
➡️ New Jersey voter guide from WHYY
New Mexico
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Election Coverage from KUNM
Local reporting:
📍 2026 New Mexico Elections: Compare the Candidates & Review Your Ballot from KUNM
New York
Voting resources:
➡️ New York Voter Guide/Local Election Coverage from WSHU
📍 Central and Upstate New York Voter Guide from WRVO Public Media
➡️ Southern Tier voter guide and elections news from WSKG
North Carolina
Voting resources:
➡️ North Carolina voter and election guide from WFAE
North Dakota
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Midterm Election from Prairie Public Radio
Ohio
Voting resources:
📍 Columbus and Central Ohio Voter Guide from WOSU
📍 Southwest Ohio voter guide from WVXU
📍 Portal de elecciones legislativas en Ohio y Kentucky [How to vote in Ohio and Kentucky in Spanish] from WVXU
More from NPR: Ohio could decide control of the Senate. Its rural voters might decide the winner
Oklahoma
Voting resources:
➡️ Oklahoma voter guide from KOSU
➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Oklahoma general election from KUAF
Oregon
Voting resources:
➡️ KLCC Voter Guide for 2026 Midterms from KLCC
➡️ Election 2026: What to know in Oregon from Jefferson Public Radio
➡️ OPB Ballot Guide 2026 from OPB
Pennsylvania
Voting resources:
➡️ Pennsylvania voter guide from WHYY
➡️ Every voter in Pennsylvania can cast a mail ballot if they want. Here's how. from WITF
➡️ How to vote 'over the counter' by mail in Pennsylvania from WITF
➡️ WESA Voter Guide from WESA
Local reporting:
📍 Central and northern Pennsylvania election news from WPSU
South Carolina
Voting resources:
➡️ South Carolina voter and election guide from WFAE
South Dakota
Voting resources:
➡️ South Dakota voter guide from SDPB
Tennessee
Voting resources:
➡️ Voter guide and election coverage for Tennessee from WPLN
Local reporting:
📍 East Tennessee Voter Guide from WUOT
Texas
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Voter Guide: Who's running in the midterm elections? from TPR
➡️ How to vote in the November 2026 midterm election in the Houston area from Houston Public Media
Local reporting:
📍 North Texas elections news from KERA
📍 Austin-area voter guides and election stories from KUT
Utah
Voting resources:
➡️ A quick Utah voters guide to the 2026 election from KUER
➡️ 2026 election from Utah Public Radio
Vermont
Voting resources:
➡️ Vermont election 2026: Look up who's on your ballot and where to vote from Vermont Public
Local reporting:
➡️ Vermont election 2026 hub from Vermont Public
Virginia
Voting resources:
➡️ Virginia Elections: Your comprehensive voter guide from Virginia Elections Collaborative: VPM, WAMU, WHRO, WMRA and Radio IQ
Washington
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 Election from KNKX
➡️ Seattle and Washington state elections news from KUOW Public Radio
Local reporting:
➡️ KNKX key races guide from KNKX
West Virginia
Voting resources:
➡️ West Virginia Voter Guide from WVPB
Wisconsin
Local reporting:
📍 Southeastern Wisconsin Voter Guide from WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR
Wyoming
Voting resources:
➡️ 2026 General Election Info from Wyoming Public Radio
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