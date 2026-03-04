© 2026 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff in Texas amid a new ethics probe in the House

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM CST
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, speaks during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C.
Samuel Corum
/
Getty Images
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, speaks during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C.

One day after Rep. Tony Gonzales was forced into a May runoff in the Republican primary in his district, the House Ethics Committee announced it's launching a formal investigation into the Texas Republican.

The panel voted to establish a subcommittee to probe allegations that Gonzales "engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office and/or discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

This comes after Gonzales faced increasing pressure from members in his party to resign or drop out of his race after explicit text messages from him to his then-employee Regina Santos-Aviles were published in The San Antonio Express-News. NPR has not independently verified these text messages.

Santos-Aviles died by suicide last September.

Gonzales has previously denied wrongdoing. His office did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment on the announcement of the ethics probe.

It is against the House's code of conduct for lawmakers to have sexual relationships with staff.

On Tuesday night, Gonzales advanced to a May 26 runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has previously said that Gonzales needs to address the allegations with his constituents, and that he is entitled to due process.

"As in every case like this, you have to allow the investigations to play out and all the facts to come out," Johnson told reporters last week. "If the accusation of something is going to be the litmus test for someone being able to continue to serve in the House, you'll have a lot of people who would have to resign or be removed or expelled from Congress."

The Ethics Committee probe could take months to complete. It will announce the members who will serve on the investigative subcommittee once they are selected.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.