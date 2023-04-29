© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Photos: Blackwell School celebrates recent designation as a national historic site

Marfa Public Radio | By Carlos Morales
Published April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
A group of Blackwell School alumni pose for a photo during a celebration in April honoring the school's recent designation as a national historic site.
Presidio's Mariachi Santa Cruz performs at the annual Blackwell School block party on April 22.
Students with Marfa Independent School District's ballet folklorico program perform during a day-long celebration at the Blackwell School.
During a celebration of Marfa's historic Blackwell School, visitors play a game of lotería.
Today, the Blackwell School operates in part as a Museum, where visitors can explore the school's history.
Marfa's Blackwell School was where town's Mexican-American children were taught when they were not allowed to attend the same schools as their white peers. The school was just recently designated a national historic site after years of work to preserve the school’s history.

Carlos Morales
Carlos Morales is Marfa Public Radio's News Director.
