Photos: Blackwell School celebrates recent designation as a national historic site Marfa Public Radio | By Carlos Morales Published April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio A group of Blackwell School alumni pose for a photo during a celebration in April honoring the school's recent designation as a national historic site. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio Presidio's Mariachi Santa Cruz performs at the annual Blackwell School block party on April 22. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio Students with Marfa Independent School District's ballet folklorico program perform during a day-long celebration at the Blackwell School. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio During a celebration of Marfa's historic Blackwell School, visitors play a game of lotería. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio Today, the Blackwell School operates in part as a Museum, where visitors can explore the school's history. Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio Marfa's Blackwell School was where town's Mexican-American children were taught when they were not allowed to attend the same schools as their white peers. The school was just recently designated a national historic site after years of work to preserve the school’s history.