Obama Tries To Reassure Voters On Health Care

President Obama used a prime-time news conference Wednesday night to try to win support for major changes to the nation's health care system. With polls showing the public wary of his handling of the issue, Obama tried to allay the concerns of those who now have health insurance and fear their coverage will be reduced.

He also criticized police in Cambridge, Mass., for last week's arrest of prominent Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

