Video Of Dallas Police Altercation Stokes Anger

After passing through a red light, NFL player Ryan Moats was detained in an emergency room parking lot while his mother-in-law died inside. News of the recent incident — captured on a police dashboard video camera — has sparked outrage and stirred a national debate about abuse of police power.

Powell, as well as the Dallas Police Department, have since apologized. The officer is now on paid administrative leave.

Dallas Asst. Police Chief Floyd Simpson discusses the incident and addresses sentiments of public distrust fueled by the videotaped exchange. Simpson also tells how his department is working to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

