After months of rumblings, Mount Redoubt in Alaska is erupting. The volcano is sending plumes of ash as high as 9 miles into the sky, and scientists say the explosions could go on for weeks. Communities across the central part of the state are bracing for ash fall and flight disruptions.

Alaska Public Radio Network's Annie Feidt reports.

