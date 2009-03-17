© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AIG Scorned For Million Dollar Payouts

Published March 17, 2009 at 11:00 AM CDT

President Obama blasted insurance giant AIG yesterday for plans to pay millions in executive bonuses. The multimillion dollar payouts are planned despite the company's dire financial health and its reliance on federal bailout funds.

Money coach Alvin Hall and Alan Hughes, of Black Enterprise magazine, discuss corporate bonuses and whether the government can force AIG to suspend its plans to dole out the big bucks.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories