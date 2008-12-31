A Resolute Blagojevich Names Senate Replacement

Embattled Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich named former State Atty. Gen. Ronald Burris yesterday as his pick to replace President-elect Barack Obama's vacant senate seat. Some see the move as a slap in the face to critics who want the governor to resign following federal allegations that he planned to sell the senate appointment to the highest bidder.

NPR's Ken Rudin and Mary Mitchell, of the Chicago-Sun Times, discuss the reaction.

