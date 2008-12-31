© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A Resolute Blagojevich Names Senate Replacement

By Michel Martin,
Ken Rudin
Published December 31, 2008 at 11:00 AM CST

Embattled Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich named former State Atty. Gen. Ronald Burris yesterday as his pick to replace President-elect Barack Obama's vacant senate seat. Some see the move as a slap in the face to critics who want the governor to resign following federal allegations that he planned to sell the senate appointment to the highest bidder.

NPR's Ken Rudin and Mary Mitchell, of the Chicago-Sun Times, discuss the reaction.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Ken Rudin