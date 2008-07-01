Tutu, Rights Group Urge Mugabe To Step Down

The Elders, a group of leading human rights advocates, is demanding that longtime Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe step down, calling the African nation's election process illegitimate.

Mugabe was sworn in Sunday for a sixth term amid allegations of violence and intimidation against supporters of the opposition. Observers say that the violence, targeted against opponent Morgan Tsvangirai and his supporters, left dozens dead, hundreds wounded and thousands displaced.

But the 84-year-old leader continues to dismiss international criticism. Tuesday, Mugabe spokesman George Charamba told reporters that critics of Zimbabwe's government can "go hang."

Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, both members of the Elders, discuss why they think Mugabe is unfit to lead.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.