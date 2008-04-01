© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Housing Industry Reacts to Jackson's Resignation

Published April 1, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT
HUD Secretary Alphonso Jackson announces his resignation March 31, 2008 at HUD headquarters in Washington, D.C.
HUD Secretary Alphonso Jackson announces his resignation March 31, 2008 at HUD headquarters in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Alphonso Jackson resigned yesterday, citing "personal and family matters." But his departure comes amid growing allegations of influence peddling.

Ann Lott, president and CEO of the Dallas Housing Authority, is joined by Bruce Katz, of the Brookings Institution, to discuss the allegations against Jackson and the highlights of his tenure.

Lott previously worked with Jackson when he held the top post at the Dallas Housing Authority, prior to his presidential nomination to HUD.

