Author Admits Gang Memoir Was Fabricated

A memoir describing a woman's childhood on the streets of South Central Los Angeles, which included gripping stories of drugs and violence, was fabricated, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Margaret Seltzer's book, Love and Consequences: A Memoir of Hope and Survival, written under the pseudonym Margaret B. Jones, was praised for its heartfelt but tough-minded portrayal of life in South Central. Seltzer, who goes by Peggy, confessed to the Times that she made it up after her sister contacted the paper.

Riverhead Books, which published the book, is recalling it from stores.

Seltzer sat for an interview with Tell Me More to discuss the book before she confessed it was fabricated.

