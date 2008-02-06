Clinton, Obama Claim Wins in Duel for Delegates

Less than 24 hours after Super Tuesday's close results, both candidates are declaring victory and looking ahead to the next contests.

Barack Obama can point to 13 states that he won, and Hillary Clinton has claimed eight. The outcome of the caucuses in New Mexico is still unclear.

But Clinton claimed the two biggest prizes — California and New York — and said Wednesday that she was ahead in delegates, both the ones allotted Tuesday and overall.

The Obama camp disputes that, saying their calculations gave them more delegates in Tuesday's events and kept them close overall.

Also Wednesday, Clinton revealed that she loaned her campaign $5 million of her personal funds late last month in advance of Super Tuesday, apparently after Obama had outraised her 2-to-1 since New Year's Day.

Three states hold events this Saturday, and next week brings the Potomac Tuesday primaries in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Robert Siegel and Michelle Norris talk to David Greene and Don Gonyea about what's next for the co-frontrunners.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.