Libby and Cheney Won't Take Stand in Leak Case

In the Lewis Libby perjury trial, neither the defendant nor his former boss, Vice President Dick Cheney, will take the witness stand, according to Libby's lawyer, who plans to rest his defense without testimony from either man.

The former vice presidential aide is accused of lying about his role in the leak of a CIA agent's identity.

One witness the defense put on the stand Tuesday was Libby's successor as national security advisor to Cheney, who described how busy and forgetful Libby was.

