Study Group Says 'No Magic Formula' for Iraq

The Iraq Study Group report was released this morning. Among its recommendations: new diplomatic and political efforts in Iraq and the region, and a change in the mission of U.S. forces in Iraq that will allow U.S. combat forces to move out of Iraq responsibly.

It also cautions that there will be a severe humanitarian crisis if the situation in Iraq continues to deteriorate. Mike Pesca talks to Guy Raz about the headlines and highlights of the report.

