Study Group Says 'No Magic Formula' for Iraq

By Mike Pesca,
Guy Raz
Published December 6, 2006 at 12:00 PM CST
President Bush speaks to reporters during a meeting with members of the Iraq Study Group, including (from left) Steve Hadley, Lee Hamilton and James Baker (far right). <strong>Scroll down to access the full report.</strong>
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP/Getty Images
President Bush speaks to reporters during a meeting with members of the Iraq Study Group, including (from left) Steve Hadley, Lee Hamilton and James Baker (far right). Scroll down to access the full report.

The Iraq Study Group report was released this morning. Among its recommendations: new diplomatic and political efforts in Iraq and the region, and a change in the mission of U.S. forces in Iraq that will allow U.S. combat forces to move out of Iraq responsibly.

It also cautions that there will be a severe humanitarian crisis if the situation in Iraq continues to deteriorate. Mike Pesca talks to Guy Raz about the headlines and highlights of the report.

Mike Pesca
Mike Pesca first reached the airwaves as a 10-year-old caller to a New York Jets-themed radio show and has since been able to parlay his interests in sports coverage as a National Desk correspondent for NPR based in New York City.
Guy Raz
Guy Raz is an independent producer who has been described by the New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history."