White House Urged to Release Full Intel Report
Over the weekend, several newspapers published portions of the National Intelligence Estimate that suggested the war in Iraq has fueled terrorism in the Muslim world.
President Bush responded by declassifying a summary of the once-secret document, saying that when taken in context, it supports U.S. policy in Iraq.
But the questions have kept coming -- along with demands that the document be released in full.
