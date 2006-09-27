White House Urged to Release Full Intel Report

Over the weekend, several newspapers published portions of the National Intelligence Estimate that suggested the war in Iraq has fueled terrorism in the Muslim world.

President Bush responded by declassifying a summary of the once-secret document, saying that when taken in context, it supports U.S. policy in Iraq.

But the questions have kept coming -- along with demands that the document be released in full.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.