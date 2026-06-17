No more chipichipi

Boy and his childhood sweetheart, Meche, were finally arriving in El Chuco, where they were gonna attend a dance, but they were several hours behind schedule. It was all Boy’s fault, and he regretted it. He could’ve taken the highway straight to El Chuco, but he decided on a whim to take the route through the Guadalupe Mountains —the long road— as Meche slept in the passenger’s seat. The decision played out poorly. First, he got stuck in a long line of stop-and-go oilfield traffic that woke Meche. Then he realized he was low on gas half an hour past Lola and had to go back and refuel. The traffic didn’t improve until they approached the Guadalupe National Park Headquarters.

“Pos since we’re here, whatta you say we lunch at the coffee shop? Cuz we’re still a little more than two hours away from the nearest restaurant in El Chuco,” Boy suggested.

“Órale. Restaurants in El Chuco ain’t that much better anyway,” Meche said sarcastically.

Boy acted like he didn’t catch the point.

“Coffee ain’t bad,” Boy said as he sat across the table from Meche in a small snack room in the park headquarters building.

Meche gave Boy a grimaced smile.

“No a nice view from here?” Boy said.

“Siról. Let’s go camping,” Meche said.

Boy smiled and didn’t say more over lunch.

When they got back on the road, Boy thought he’d apologize for his mistake.

“Gatcho we ran into oilfield traffic even early on a Saturday morning,” Boy said.

“Sura,” Meche said.

“I wouldn’t have taken this route had I known,” Boy said.

“Who could’ve known that the oilfield roads would have been slower than the highway,” Meche said.

“I really hate it that we’re not gonna get to El Chucho until the mid-afternoon,” Boy said.

Meche didn’t respond.

“I really wanted to explore downtown with you,” Boy said.

“Pos I’ll now take a nap and rest up for the dance instead,” Meche said.

“Too bad,” said Boy.

“Too bad you’re just chipichiping,” Meche said.

Boy took a long while to respond.

“I’m sorry I’m chipichiping,” Boy said.

“And you’re still doing it,” Meche said.

“You’re right, Meche. I’m chipichiping instead of apologizing,” said Boy.

“Y?” said Meche.

“Pos I’m sorry I took the long road instead of the highway,” Boy said.

“Órale. No more talking about that sura road,” Meche said.

“And no more chipichipi,” Boy said.

“Siról. But you better be a good dancer,” said Meche.

This story was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider showing your support with a contribution today.