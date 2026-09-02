Where’s El Bambino?

The onda at the Sit’in’Bull Bar in Tarilas changed when the razita behind the Southside Dorados walked in three hours before closing time. Friegos de vatos and rucas walked in together and saturated the local razita who’d come to cash their weekly paychecks, which the house was happy to do for anybody who mercared at least one bírria.

The converted two-bedroom chante on the highway to Bastos became so crowded that the bartender let people stand behind the bar as long as they didn’t get in his way.

“None of the Dorados are here yet,” a ruca said out loud to nobody in particular.

“How much you betting this time, Noro,” another ruca asked a tall burly dark-skinned man in the middle of the Southside crowd.

“Donno yet. Gonna need some esquina from some of you to place bets with the crowd,” Noro said.

“The Dorados are the best, but no sometimes they don’t all show up?” a vato behind the bar said.

“We don’t need’em all, really just El Bambino. I’dl bet on him no matter the odds,” Noro said.

The locals listening to the chatter looked at each other but didn’t say anything.

Several beers later, four Dorados walked in.

“Pos there’s the infield. Y el pitcher y catcher?” Noro asked them.

“Donno. We came here straight from the oilfield. Some of the other vatos were at the new rig they’re setting up in the sandhills. They might be jalando late,” one of the Dorados said.

“El Bambino with’em?” Noro asked.

The Dorados all shrugged their shoulders—they didn’t know.

“Órale. The game’s not until noon. I told’m we were gonna camp at the baseball field. Probably better that he not come now and rest up,” Noro said.

The local razita silently looked at each other with raised eyebrows.

Around midnight, more Dorados came in, and the Southside razita cheered.

“Órale, 8. The rule is you forfeit if you don’t have at least 8. So game’s on. But El Babino?” Noro asked the newly arrived Dorados.

“Not with us,” they responded.

No Tarilas razita were left in the bar by closing time.

“Let’s ponerle to the ballfield,” Noro said.

“And if El Bambino doesn’t come?” a vato standing next to Noro asked.

“Pos we lower the betting odds and somebody goes to pañarlo,” Noro said.

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