This calls for refulata

Boy hesitated at the entrance to La Buena Bakery. He was worried. The weekend he’d asked his childhood sweetheart, Meche, to go with him to a dance in El Chuco was approaching, and he still hadn’t found the proper opening to talk about it with her. She’d said yes—correction, her daughter had given them leave, but the details hadn’t been settled yet. Exactly when would they leave and come back to the Southside? His cousin had offered to host them in her house, but how many rooms were they going to occupy? Big question! You can’t just sonsear your way through that. No borlo if they took separate rooms, but settling this at the last minute was risky. Chale.

“Can’t just basilar through this. There could be friegos de refulata,” Boy thought.

Not sure what he was gonna do, Boy nonetheless opened the door to Meche’s café and stepped in. Meche was sitting at the usual table where they had coffee together every weekday morning. She wasn’t early. He was late, and she was waiting for him.

“Quehubole. Had a good night?” he said to her.

Meche nodded but stayed quiet. She gave him a side eye to note his tardiness.

“Sorry. I took longer than usual to get here,” he said.

Meche didn’t change her expression.

“Lemme get some coffee,” Boy said to buy time to think how he should respond.

As there was nobody in line at the counter, he got coffee and had to come back right away.

“I’m gonna sleep well, I mean, I slept well last night,” Boy said as he sat down.

“Where you gonna sleep?” Meche finally said.

“In my bed, of course,” Boy responded as little confused.

“Tonight? Last night? Or the weekend of the dance in El Chuco?” Meche said.

Boy sat up in his chair. He didn’t know what to say.

“What?” he said.

“Pos you keep putting off talking about going to El Chuco, so I figured you needed refulata,” said Meche.

“You know, when are we leaving and coming back. Hotel or primos? One room or two, o qué.”

Boy was rocked. He didn’t know what to say.

“Pos?” said Meche.

“Pos I’ll do whatever you want,” said Boy.

“More refulata?” Meche said.

“Leave at daybreak. Come back at sunset the next day. Same room,” Boy said quickly.

Meche smiled.

“Órale. That’s better,” she said.

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