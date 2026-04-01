So that’s what happened

It was a cool breezy morning in early spring in the Southside. Sitting in his usual seat in La Buena Bakery waiting for his childhood sweetheart, Meche, to finish baking and come join him for coffee, Boy’s mind wondered back to those days of his childhood. He remembered his uncles talking about how the wind had been so persistent and the dust it raised so fine that it had gotten into their watches.

“See? The second hand won’t advance anymore cuz it’s stuck behind that sandhill of dust next to the 6,” he remembered hearing them brag.

“Whatcha daydreaming about?” Meche said and woke him from his dream.

“Oh, about the windy season,” Boy said.

“Gatcho de amadres. Happens this time every year. Everybody gets sick too,” she responded.

“So you still feeling OK for the trip we’re planning next week?” Boy asked.

Before Meche could answer, a man walked into the bakery they both thought they knew. They looked at each other looking for acknowledgement that the man was somebody from their youth. But neither of them said anything.

The man went to the counter and ordered palmitas and empanadas in a familiar tenor voice.

“Six y six,” he told Meche’s daughter, who was tending the counter.

“Hey, that’s Salomón,” Boy said.

“Simón,” said Meche.

“Hey, vato. Remember us? I’m Boy, and this is Meche. No you’re Salomón?” Boy said to the man.

The man looked over at them and winced, as if trying to remember them.

“From school, ese,” said Meche.

“Oh, Órale,” the man said.

“Como over and join us,” Boy said.

The man nodded and waited for his order to be filled. Then he walked to their table and sat down.

“Coffee?” Meche asked.

“Nel. Just came to get breakfast for me and my granddaughter,” the man said.

“Good to see you, ese. Last time, it was over by Grover’s house in the alley one night. Remember?” Boy said.

“Simón. I remember that a toda madres. You vatos were looking for me and found me,” said the now verified Salomón.

“And at that time, I hadn’t seen you since that day we stared down that Jesus marionette in OJ,” Boy said.

“I remember you walked out in a hurry. Qué onda?” Boy said.

“Pos the onda was that the marionette frowned at me,” said Salomón.

“Eeee!” said Meche.

“Real gatcho. Dreamt about it for weeks. Couldn’t sleep for years,” Salomón said.

“That’s what everybody thought. You’re jefito find out you went into that church?” said Boy.

“Pos my jefito never found out, but he figured you and your razita were responsible for me having ñañaras all the time,” Salomón said.

“Gives me ñañaras just thinking about that thing frowning at me all of a sudden,” said Meche.

“Pos I stared down that marionette all the time and never saw it move,” Boy said.

“The devil already has the sinners. What he wants are saints,” said Salomón.

Meche looked over at Boy expressionless.

This story was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider showing your support with a contribution today.