Marfa Public Radio Announces Next Stage: A Capital Campaign

MARFA, TEXAS — Marfa Public Radio today announced the public launch of Next Stage, a capital campaign to acquire and revitalize the historic Crowley Theater in Marfa, preserving a community gathering place while expanding opportunities for live programming and strengthening independent public media in West Texas.

The campaign’s approved initial fundraising goal of $5 million will support theater acquisition and development, including improvements, equipment, and resources needed for a sustainable programming and operating model. The project envisions a setting for live music, storytelling, performances, conversations, and community gatherings.

The initiative follows the loss of federal funding in 2025. Alongside its preservation and cultural goals, the theater offers the potential to diversify earned revenue; specific operating results cannot be guaranteed.

In a joint statement, Marfa Public Radio Board President Mike Pacheco, Vice President Lorri Kershner, and Secretary/Treasurer Jeremy Steele said:

“For twenty years, Marfa Public Radio has connected the communities of Far West Texas through independent journalism, music, and storytelling. Next Stage represents an opportunity to build upon that legacy by preserving an important cultural landmark and creating a gathering place where those connections can continue to grow. We believe the Crowley Theater can become an extraordinary resource for our communities while helping ensure the long-term sustainability of Marfa Public Radio. We invite everyone who values public radio, the arts, and the cultural life of West Texas to join us in making this vision a reality.”

Through Take Your Seat, supporters contributing $2,000 may receive personalized recognition on a theater seat in their own name or in honor or memory of someone special. Gifts of all amounts are welcome, and additional major gift opportunities may be discussed with campaign leadership.

“Take Your Seat gives supporters a personal way to become part of the theater’s future. Whether you’re honoring someone special, celebrating your connection to Marfa, or simply helping preserve a place where stories are shared, your gift becomes part of something much larger. We’re inviting our entire West Texas community to help set the stage for what’s next,” said Randy Ham, Capital Campaign Consultant.

Learn more, Take Your Seat, or make a gift of any amount at marfapublicradio.org/nextstage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Randy Ham, Capital Campaign Consultant and designated MPR spokesperson

randy@marfapublicradio.org | 432.438.0588

About Marfa Public Radio: Marfa Public Radio is an independent nonprofit public radio organization serving Far West Texas and the Permian Basin through journalism, cultural programming, and community storytelling.