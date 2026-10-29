Next Stage: A Marfa Public Radio Capital Campaign
Marfa Public Radio is proud to announce Next Stage, a capital campaign to acquire and revitalize the historic Crowley Theater in Marfa.
Through Next Stage, we hope to preserve an important cultural landmark while creating new opportunities for live music, storytelling, cultural programming and community connection.
The campaign’s initial fundraising goal is $5 million, supporting acquisition, improvements, equipment, and resources needed to establish a sustainable programming and operational model.
Now, we’re inviting you to be part of the story. Through Take Your Seat, a gift of $2,000 offers the opportunity to name a theater seat in your own name or in honor or memory of someone special.
Imagine celebrating someone who introduced you to music, a loved one who cherished Marfa, or a friend whose story deserves to be remembered.
Not ready to name a seat? Gifts of any amount are welcome. Use the form below to donate.
Thank you for helping Marfa Public Radio build its future.
Seat recognition is subject to availability and approval by MPR and does not convey ownership, reserved seating, complimentary admission or other event privileges.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Next Stage?
Next Stage is Marfa Public Radio's capital campaign to acquire and transform the historic Crowley Theater in Marfa into a vibrant center for live music, storytelling, cultural programming, and community gatherings. The project will preserve an important cultural landmark while creating new opportunities to connect the communities of Far West Texas and the Permian Basin.
Why is Marfa Public Radio purchasing a theater?
Marfa Public Radio's mission has always been to inform, inspire, and connect our communities. The theater will extend that mission beyond the airwaves, providing a gathering place for performances, conversations, educational programming, and community events. It will also create opportunities for earned revenue that help strengthen the station's financial sustainability following the loss of federal funding.
How much money is Marfa Public Radio raising?
Next Stage is a phased capital campaign with an initial fundraising goal of $5 million. These funds will support the acquisition and development of the theater, including improvements, equipment, and resources needed to establish a sustainable programming and operational model.
What is Take Your Seat?
Take Your Seat is a special opportunity to become part of the theater's future. With a gift of $2,000, supporters may receive naming recognition on a theater seat, either in their own name or in honor or memory of someone special.
All naming opportunities are subject to review and approval by Marfa Public Radio. Seat naming does not convey ownership, reserved seating, complimentary admission, or other event privileges.
How can I support Next Stage?
You can support Next Stage by making a gift, participating in Take Your Seat, or exploring major gift and other naming opportunities. Gifts and pledges of all sizes are welcome, and every contribution helps preserve this important community gathering place while strengthening the future of independent public media in West Texas.
Join us in taking the Next Stage!