Next Stage: A Marfa Public Radio Capital Campaign

Marfa Public Radio is proud to announce Next Stage, a capital campaign to acquire and revitalize the historic Crowley Theater in Marfa.

Through Next Stage, we hope to preserve an important cultural landmark while creating new opportunities for live music, storytelling, cultural programming and community connection.

The campaign’s initial fundraising goal is $5 million, supporting acquisition, improvements, equipment, and resources needed to establish a sustainable programming and operational model.

Now, we’re inviting you to be part of the story. Through Take Your Seat, a gift of $2,000 offers the opportunity to name a theater seat in your own name or in honor or memory of someone special.

Imagine celebrating someone who introduced you to music, a loved one who cherished Marfa, or a friend whose story deserves to be remembered.

Not ready to name a seat? Gifts of any amount are welcome. Use the form below to donate.

Thank you for helping Marfa Public Radio build its future.

Seat recognition is subject to availability and approval by MPR and does not convey ownership, reserved seating, complimentary admission or other event privileges.