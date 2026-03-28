Does the U.S. have a chance in the World Cup? 2 important games will provide clues

ATLANTA — With the FIFA World Cup just over two months away, and two blockbuster international friendly matches for the U.S. men's national team coming up in the next few days, the pressure has arrived.

As much as the players try to avoid it — by logging off social media, by setting down their phones and by focusing on their training and process — some of the team's biggest names acknowledged it this week.

"Hosting a World Cup on home soil, it comes with its pressures," midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters Friday. Next to him sat forward Christian Pulisic, the biggest star in American soccer.

"There's pressure. I feel it. Yes, like, it's there," Pulisic said. "But it's nothing that I can't handle. I'm going to attack it head on. We are as a team. I don't need to do it by myself. That's the beauty of it."

This month's friendlies against top European competition will bring the U.S. team face-to-face with true World Cup contenders to see how they stack up. First up is a Saturday match against Belgium, ranked No. 9 in the world, followed by a Tuesday tilt against No. 5 Portugal. Both games will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Optimism around the team has started to grow again after a disappointing 2024. Then, in an unbeaten run that began last September, the U.S. defeated Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay and drew against Ecuador — a promising series of results against five teams that will all be competing in the World Cup.

Russell Lewis / NPR / NPR U.S. head soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino watches his team practice Friday at the Atlanta United training facility in Marietta, Ga. Pochettino will choose his World Cup roster in May. "It's going to be tough to pick the right players for the final roster. It is a big, big job. I am suffering two months in advance," he said.

Now, the team is ready for a bigger challenge, says head coach Mauricio Pochettino. "We decided to bring this type of opponent in because we wanted to play against the good teams, teams that can show our reality," he told reporters on Friday.

A win or three over a team of Belgium or Portugal's quality will be necessary for the U.S. to make a deep run in the knockout stage of the tournament. (Belgium, in fact, is a possible opponent for the U.S. in the first rounds of the knockout stage this summer.)

Together, the games this Saturday and Tuesday will show the team and its fans how much optimism to carry into the summer when the United States co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

"These friendlies are not friendlies," midfielder Cristian Roldan told reporters this week. "So that's our chance to show what we're capable of, who we can compete against."

It's also the final opportunity for players to make an impression on Pochettino in hopes of being selected for the World Cup roster, which will be revealed in late May. That has upped the intensity at training camp this week, Pulisic said.

"All the guys are staking their claim. Everyone wants to be on the roster. Everyone wants to prove it," said Pulisic. "Great opportunity with these two games. Feel the energy in the team, it's getting more serious. "

Some of the decisions facing Pochettino are easy. Pulisic and McKennie, for instance, are locks barring injury. Whether other young players who have made a difference over the past year, such as Diego Luna, Gio Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter, should make the team — will be harder.

Russell Lewis / NPR / NPR Weston McKennie chases after the ball during a warm-up drill Friday ahead of an international match Saturday between the USMNT and Belgium in Atlanta.

"It's going to be tough to pick the right players for the final roster. It is a big, big job. I am suffering two months in advance," Pochettino said.

This summer will mark the first time since 1994 that World Cup games have been held in the U.S. That World Cup supercharged the growth of the sport in the U.S. — more than three decades later, the U.S. boasts thriving professional soccer leagues, soccer shown regularly on TV and millions more fans.

Still, soccer lags behind American football and other sports in popularity in the U.S. The opportunity to change that is not lost on anybody in American soccer.

The deepest run the U.S. has made in the modern era of the World Cup is the 2002 quarterfinals, which required upset wins over Portugal and Mexico, then both top-ten teams.

Matching that result is a reasonable goal. Reaching the semifinals — or, fingers crossed, beyond — could create a core memory for millions of young soccer players and fans in the U.S., launching the sport into a new stratosphere for the next generation.

"There's going to be a lot of pressure at the World Cup. We're obviously hosting it. We're in good form. There's a lot of expectation within our locker room," said Roldan, who plays for the Seattle Sounders. "With pressure there's a huge responsibility on our part to show up and create those long-lasting memories for the next generation."

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