The Oscars are Sunday night. Here's how to watch

Hollywood's biggest night is this Sunday. The 98th Academy Awards start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. ET, hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second year in a row.

Wondering how to watch, where to watch, or even what to watch after the last award is presented? Read on.

When are the Oscars this year?

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The official red carpet show will start 30 minutes prior, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

How do I watch the awards?

ABC, including local ABC stations, the ABC app, and ABC.com will air the red carpet and official ceremony.

This year's Academy Awards will also be broadcast live on Hulu. Viewers can stream the event there, and on YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

Want to watch from outside of the U.S.? The Academy has a list of international networks organized by country and region, available here.

Who's hosting? Who's presenting?

Comedian, television host and actor Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year in a row.

Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who each won in acting categories last year, are all presenting.

Other presenters include Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) and Paul Mescal (Hamnet) along with current nominees Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) and Delroy Lindo (Sinners).

Actor and comedian Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) will serve as the ceremony's announcer.

Who's performing?

Actor Miles Caton will perform the Oscar-nominated song "I Lied to You" from Sinners alongside Raphael Saadiq, who co-wrote it with Ludwig Göransson. They will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith for "an homage to the film's singular visual style," according to the Academy.

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna — who make up the fictional group Huntrix from KPop Demon Hunters — will perform "Golden," also nominated for best original song.

Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale will also perform during the ceremony.

Who's nominated?

Ryan Coogler's Sinners leads the pack with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including for best picture, director, actor in a leading role, and actor and actress in a supporting role. One Battle After Another follows with 13 nominations. Frankenstein, Sentimental Value and Marty Supreme will enter the night with nine nominations each.

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) are the nominees for best actor. Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia) are the best actress nominees.

Brand new this year is the Academy Award for casting. The nominees are Nina Gold for Hamnet, Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme, Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another, Gabriel Domingues for The Secret Agent, and Francine Maisler for Sinners.

Find our full list of 2026 nominees here.

What should I eat during the show?

NPR critic Glen Weldon has menu ideas for your 2026 Oscars watch party.

What can I watch next?

If you've watched your fill of Oscar-nominated films from 2025, check out recommendations from you — our readers — about what to watch next.

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