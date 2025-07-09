Trump courts African leaders at White House

Updated July 9, 2025 at 4:58 PM CDT

LAGOS, Nigeria — The presidents of the West African countries of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon are in Washington this week for a three-day mini summit hosted by President Trump — part of what the White House describes as a push to deepen "commercial opportunities" between the U.S. and African nations and replace aid with trade.

Speaking to assembled press and leaders in the State Dining Room on Wednesday, Trump praised the region for its vibrance and opportunities.

"There's great economic potential in Africa, like few other places," Trump said, touting its "very valuable lands, great minerals, great oil deposits."

Trump added the U.S. approach would be shifting from aid to trade. "In the long run this will be far more effective and sustainable and beneficial than anything else that we could be doing together."

In return, the visiting leaders offered praise of their own — complimenting Trump's leadership, even his golf game, with some suggesting he should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump talked about making "progress on the safe third country agreements" with the five African nations - without divulging any details. He also claimed his administration was working hard to secure peace on the continent, in countries like Sudan and Libya."There's a lot of anger on your continent," he told the leaders, "We've been able to solve a lot of it," he claimed.

Last month, the administration brokered a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda — widely seen as a prelude to a rare earth minerals deal. Analysts say this week's summit could follow suit, with the U.S. eyeing critical resources like Gabon's manganese and uranium.

"Trump is transactional — he wants to know what these nations can offer," said Prof. David Okoye of Nigeria's Niger Delta University.

The summit also comes amid growing U.S. concern over China's expanding footprint in Africa — particularly rumors that Beijing is scouting port locations along West Africa's coast for possible military use. "The U.S. has been watching Chinese interest in places like Gabon, Guinea, and Mauritania very closely," said Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

China remains Africa's top trade and investment partner and its military presence on the continent is expanding, as is Russia's. The U.S. military has significantly reduced its presence or been pushed out of the Sahel, where it had supported counterterrorism missions for nearly two decades. Since 2020, military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have expelled Western forces — including U.S. troops — and turned instead to Russia for security support.

Alongside China, India, Brazil and South Africa, Russia is a founding member of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies and has been deepening both economic and military ties across Africa.

Still, tensions over aid cuts are likely to hang over the talks. Liberia, a longtime recipient of U.S. foreign assistance, has been hit hard by Trump's closure of USAID earlier this year. The cuts forced health centers to shut down and created critical shortages in HIV medication and contraceptives. U.S. support previously made up nearly 3% of Liberia's national income — the highest of any country, according to the Center for Global Development.

Yet ahead of the summit, Liberia's government sought to downplay any friction, calling the visit a chance to focus on "economic and trade opportunities over charity and aid."

For others, the meeting is more personal. Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embaló — under fire at home for delaying elections — called Trump's invitation a "diplomatic triumph" and cited shared leadership values.

Observers have raised eyebrows over who wasn't invited. Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia and Ghana — four of the region's largest democracies and longtime U.S. allies — were left out. Some speculate Nigeria's growing ties with BRICS may be to blame; President Tinubu just returned from the BRICS summit in Brazil.

Ghana, meanwhile, may have ruffled feathers after President John Mahama condemned Trump's Oval Office ambush of South Africa's leader in May as "an insult to all Africans." Relations with South Africa are at an all-time low, culminating in a U.S. announcement of 30% tariff on all South African imports starting from August.

"It's hard to tell why these five countries were picked," said Prof. Paul Agwu of Nigeria's University of Port Harcourt. "We'll see what comes out of it — but I doubt it'll be anything new."

