Survey: Texas public school educators feeling burnout as districts face funding issues

Almost three-fourths of Texas public school employees have experienced burnout in the past year and about 69% have considered quitting, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Texas AFT, a union representing public school employees.

Around 3,200 respondents, consisting of K-12 teachers, higher education educators, and retired teachers, answered the survey distributed last month.

In the last year, school districts have dealt with budget deficits, enrollment shortfalls and layoffs, all while Gov. Greg Abbott has unsuccessfully pushed for a school voucher plan unpopular among public school supporters. The turnover rate for Texas teachers in the last school year was more than 21%, according to state data.

The March 5 primary election is next week and Zeph Capo, Texas AFT vice president, said 92% of K-12 members plan to vote — with public education being the driving issue for 95% of them.

“I'm optimistic that this state and its educators are equally motivated to turn out around these issues,” Capo said.

Capo referenced November’s proposition election, which saw 84% of voters approve Proposition 9 , allowing for a cost-of-living adjustment for some retired teachers.

West Texas public schools have dealt with their share of struggles.

Last year, school districts in Canutillo, San Elizario, Fort Stockton and Odessa joined a lawsuit against Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath over a revised accountability system they said could sink district ratings.

Meanwhile, school vouchers have been on the table during the legislative session and ensuing special sessions. The latest school voucher push tied to public school funding would have approved education savings accounts families could use to pay for private education.

Voucher opponents say it would take away public education funding. It could also be a blow to the local economy for rural areas in which school districts are a top employer.

Capo said the primary election could come down to the constituents in primarily rural, conservative Republican areas.

“If those constituents come out and vote and they send a loud and clear message to the governor that their communities are not for sale, then I think we will have had seen a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Copyright 2024 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.