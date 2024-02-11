Super Bowl 2024 updates: The commercials, cameos, halftime show and more

Updated February 11, 2024 at 8:21 PM ET

Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.



Highlights from the game

Travis Kelce appears to have shoved head coach Andy Reid

The shove came after Reid took him out of the game for a play in the second quarter.

It was a designed run so they went with a bigger blocking package. It ended being a critical fumble by Isiah Pacheco.

Kelce shouted and shoved Reid after the fumble and told him not to take him out.

— Arielle Retting, NPR 8:18 pm ET

The first half ended 10-3

The game enters half time with the 49ers in the lead, 10-3. After a scoreless first quarter, Jake Moody's Super Bowl-record 55-yard field goal broke the drought. The 49ers have been controlling the line of scrimmage and pace of play, leaving the Chiefs rattled.

The 49ers have been the better team, moving the ball creatively and causing frustration for the Chiefs, leading to undisciplined and uncharacteristic mistakes. But you can't rule out quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just yet — the last time these two teams met in a Super Bowl in 2020, the Chiefs were down by 10 in the third quarter and came back to win the Lombardi trophy

Kansas City is representing off the field as well as on

Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis and Kansas City's own Heidi Gardner have both made ad appearances. Jason Sudeikis (aka Coach Ted Lasso,) showed up in an ad with Lionel Messi for Michelob Ultra, while Gardner appeared next to Dan Levy in a spot for Homes.com.

— Madeline Fox & Gabe Rosenberg, KCUR 8:12 pm ET

Kaskade is the Super Bowl's first in-game DJ

Before kickoff, Kaskade, a music producer and well-known resident of the EDM genre (Electronic dance music for the uninitiated), hit the turntables as the Super Bowl's first in-game DJ. He's expected to unleash house beats in between game play as well. The seven-time Grammy nominee was tapped for the gig after DJ Tiësto dropped out last week due to family reasons.

This year's Super Bowl honorary captains: Members of the Lahainaluna High School football teamHigh school football players took part in this year's Super Bowl as honorary captains during the pre-game coin toss, six months after a deadly wildfire destroyed their Maui hometown. More on that here.

The first quarter ended 0-0

There were plenty of celebrity cutaways and star-studded advertisements along the way, though. Within minutes of the second quarter, the 49ers scored a field goal to put their first three points on the board.

— Rachel Treisman, NPR 7:27 p.m. ET



Confused by this year's colors? You're not the only one

At a glance, the stadium is looking very red (Taylor's version, some might say). And if you're confused which team is which, you're not alone.

"When both teams are red, it's hard for Elmo to pick which team to root for," the muppet tweeted.

In true sportsmanlike fashion, he added: "Elmo will cheer for both!"

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images A general view of the helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers displayed in the NFL Super Bowl Experience ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If it helps: The Kansas City Chiefs are wearing red jerseys, knee socks and helmets, while the San Francisco 49ers are wearing white jerseys (with red numbers) and gold helmets and shorts.

Elmo — who went viral late last month for accidentally becoming the Internet's therapist — also sent a good luck hug to "Mr. Usher" ahead of his halftime performance. He shared a video of Usher singing an ABC song with Elmo and several other muppets. Check back here to find out what color he'll be wearing.

— Rachel Treisman, NPR 7:17 p.m. ET

"He Gets Us" commercials are back

The ad campaign is back again in this year's Super Bowl. Last year, Bob Smietana, national reporter for Religion News Service, says the advertisements are part of an effort to shift away from a negative public perception of Christians, and towards Jesus, in an interview with NPR.

In 2023, KCUR reported the "He Gets Us" campaign planned to spend $1 billion on the campaign.

Gronk missed, again.

Rob Gronkowski once again failed to kick a field goal as part of the FanDuel "Kick of Destiny" promotion. Awkward.

Reba, Post Malone and Andra Day open the game

As usual, the first on-field feats of the night weren't in sports, but in song. Shortly before kickoff, singer Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is widely known as the Black national anthem. The R&B singer delivered an emotional performance, accompanied by a chorus of six all-female backup singers.Next up was singer and rapper Post Malone and his guitar, for a pared-down rendition of "America the Beautiful" (at one point, the cameras panned to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively embracing in the audience).

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Singer Andra Day performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Country icon Reba McEntire belted the National Anthem as the players stood on the field with hands over their hearts, some with tears in their eyes. As she hit the final notes, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the stadium, setting the stage for kickoff.

— Rachel Treisman, NPR 6:40 p.m. ET

Steelers' Cam Heyward receives Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward received the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This was the sixth time the Steelers nominated Heyward for the award; He created the Heyward House Foundation that supports several initiatives in the Pittsburgh area.

Results are in: Team Ruff wins Puppy Bowl XX

Team Ruff had the upper paw at this year's Puppy Bowl XX, defeating Team Fluff in a 72-69 victory. Moosh, a miniature Australian shepherd (and one of three deaf rescue dogs on the field) won MVP for his outsized contributions.

See the winning play here. And, because we know you're wondering, there was a celebrity couple in the stands: Travis Klawce and Taylor Sniffed.

— Rachel Treisman, NPR 5:35 p.m. ET

Fun facts about this year's game

Rob Carr / Getty Images / Getty Images Super Bowl LVIII signage is seen outside of Allegiant Stadium on in Las Vegas on Feb. 7.

This year's game is a bit of a rematch: The Chiefs and the 49ers faced off four years ago. That year, Kansas City became champions for the first time in 50 years. San Francisco meanwhile, last won a Super Bowl in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers.

The firsts:

This is the first time a Super Bowl has been held in Nevada. (It's the Kansas City Chiefs fourth trip to the NFL championship game in the past five years.)

Tiësto was going to be the first in-game DJ at the Super Bowl, but had to cancel due to a family matter. This year's game may still have an in-house DJ; we'll keep you posted.

For the first time,one of the referees is a former Super Bowl player: Terry Killens.



The people:

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and head coach Kyle Shanahan have the chance to join their fathers as Super Bowl champions.

Katie Sower, the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl, has coached both of this year's teams.

Last year, Todd Pinkston was a high school coach. Now he's coaching Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Graduates of historically Black colleges and universities account for an outsized number of NFL Hall of Famers.The Chiefs' backup corner, Josh Williams, has dreams of joining their ranks.



The money:



The weird, wild and wonderful:

We'll be updating this page with the latest coverage throughout the day Sunday, so feel free to pop back for more throughout the game!

Who are you rooting for?

The Kansas City Chiefs!

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs fan Don Lobmeyer, of Wichita, Kansas poses for pictures ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 9, 2024.

Head to KCUR Kansas City for all best experience for Chiefs super fans!

The San Francisco 49ers!

PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2024.

Head to KQED for all things 49ers!

How to watch and stream the Super Bowl

Day: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Who's performing at the Super Bowl

Before the game: Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, Oscar nominee Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful."

PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US singer and songwriter Usher is slated to take the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Halftime performer: Usher, baby! Following his own Vegas residency, which ran from summer 2022 through last December,his halftime set at this year's Super Bowl will also launch a new album called Coming Home, his first solo record in more than seven years. You can also watch his Tiny Desk concert, home of the "watch this" meme.

