Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address in San Marcos on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The governor will outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session and is expected to reiterate his vision for a more conservative Texas, with an emphasis on education and border security, among other issues. The address will air live on Marfa Public Radio and on Nexstar television stations across the state, including KMID in the Midland-Odessa area.



