We're working to get our signal in Alpine, TX, KRTP, back up and running.

Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address

Marfa Public Radio
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address in San Marcos on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The governor will outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session and is expected to reiterate his vision for a more conservative Texas, with an emphasis on education and border security, among other issues. The address will air live on Marfa Public Radio and on Nexstar television stations across the state, including KMID in the Midland-Odessa area.