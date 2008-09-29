'Winner' of First Presidential Debate A Toss Up

On Friday, presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain squared off at the University of Mississippi in the first of three scheduled debates. But some say that neither of the candidates gave a stellar performance in their exchanges over foreign policy and the economic crisis.

Pamela Gentry, of BET News; political analyst Luis Clemens and Tyler Clemons, of The Daily Mississippian evaluate the candidates' performance.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.