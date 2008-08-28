© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Obama Rewrites History, Clinches Nomination

By Michel Martin,
Cheryl Corley
Published August 28, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT
Democratic senator and presidental nominee Barack Obama embraces fellow senator and running mate Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.
History was made last night when the Democratic Party nominated Illinois Sen. Barack Obama as its candidate for president of the United States. He's the first African-American presidential nominee of a major party.

Both newly tapped vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, the senior senator from Delaware, and former President Bill Clinton took to the Pepsi Center stage to rally behind Obama and encourage other Democrats to do the same.

But perhaps the more emotional high point came earlier yesterday as Sen. Senator Hillary Clinton set aside months of political rivalry and motioned to have Obama declared the Democratic nominee by acclamation.

Host Michel Martin checks in with guest host Cheryl Corley to offer analysis from the convention in Denver.

Corrected: August 28, 2008 at 4:25 PM CDT
The introduction to the audio version of this story describes Obama's nomination "by affirmation." He was nominated by acclamation.
