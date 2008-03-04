Memoir of Girl's Escape from Drugs, Gangs Is Bogus

Margaret Jones' memoir, Love and Consequences, recounts her early days selling drugs in South Central Los Angeles as well as her eventual escape to college and publishing. If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it is. The story is just the latest in a string of frauds that have rocked the publishing industry.

Robert Siegel talks with Sara Nelson, editor-in-chief of Publishers Weekly.

