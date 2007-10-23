Turkish Troops Bolster Mountainous Iraq Border

With Turkish troops gathering at Iraq's mountainous northern border, Iraqi leaders are vowing to crack down on the Kurdish separatist group known as the PKK.

Turkey has threatened to cross the border to strike at PKK fighters after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed and eight kidnapped by the PKK over the weekend.

Diplomatic talks between Turkey and Iraq on Tuesday brought promises, but it's unclear what Baghdad can do to rein in the Kurdish rebels.

