Sarkozy's Woes: Workers Strike, Marriage in Crisis

Boris Harvat / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images French public workers demonstrate in Marseilles, during a 24-hour strike against the government's reform plans of historic pensions privileges.

Many French workers are stuck at home Thursday, as transportation and utility unions hold a strike to protest President Nicolas Sarkozy's planned pension changes. The strike comes as Sarkozy confirms that he and his wife Cecilia will separate — a move that would leave him without an important adviser.

The office of the French leader said that the couple is separating by mutual consent after nearly 11 years of marriage.

The French public had plenty of time to absorb that news Thursday, as a 24-hour public transportation strike made workers' commutes difficult or impossible.

