Blasts Follow Return of Pakistan's Ex-Leader Bhutto

By Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Published October 18, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto ended eight years of self-imposed exile Thursday and arrived in Karachi, where tens of thousands of supporters greeted her. The return was marred by at least two explosions near her motorcade, which was surrounded by supporters.

Twice removed from the post of prime minister amid allegations of corruption, which she denies, she is now seeking an unprecedented third term in office — probably in a power-sharing arrangement with her political foe, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Special correspondent Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson is based in Berlin. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and read at NPR.org. From 2012 until 2018 Nelson was NPR's bureau chief in Berlin. She won the ICFJ 2017 Excellence in International Reporting Award for her work in Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan.