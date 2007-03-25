Rice Continues Quest for Peace in Middle East

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice met separately with Palestinian and Israel leaders Sunday as she presses for agreement to move toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Rice said she is taking time to find what is tolerable for each side, at a time when Israel is refusing to deal directly with the new Palestinian unity government.

Israeli media say Rice is trying to arrange a summit between Israeli and Saudi officials. Rice will also discuss a Saudi peace plan for a comprehensive peace between Israel and Arab states in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank in East Jerusalem. Israel says the plan has positive elements, but Israel will not agree to the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in what is now Israel.

