Arriendate!
Órale, we’re gonna take on a very vexing topic this month to demonstrate the capabilities of Caló to deal with nuanced philosophical issues; namely, the sharing of a toilet in a mixed household. It’s a fraught question that arises in all Western cultures where males and females share a modern toilet that has a seat. As the seat can be put up or down, some prefer it to be kept up, while others insist that it be kept down. What’s the rule? Is it more conscientious to leave it up or down when you’re done? When questions like these come into the world of Caló, a refuge of resistance against popular culture, they’re submitted to a logical framework of traditional norms and susto-making. You’re expected to abide by what your grandparents did or intuit what the head of the household wants. If you miss it, you’re thought to be either casting a susto or being real gatcho. More than a faux pas, it’s an ethical test, where those who fail it are manchados forever.
The feature of this episode is the expression arriendar. In modern Spanish, it means to reign in, as in pull back on the riendas (reigns). In Caló, which has an extensive rural past, arriendar means to halt a charge or forward rush. The image invoked by the expression is that of a galloping steed sat down by its mount after pulling back hard on the reigns. Arriendar speaks to the motion being halted as much as the act of halting it. You don’t arriendar a standing, slow-moving or backward-leaning being or object. You arriendar a hard charging or presumptuous being or an object hurtling forward with a lot of momentum.
“Hey! What baboso left the toilet seat up?” Chabelita yelled from the bathroom.
The house was full of kin of all ages, men and women. It was cold and dark outside the day before Christmas. The house was small and crowded, and it had only one restroom. And it had been getting steady use all afternoon.
Nobody responded to Chabelita’s protest.
Minutes later, she was out. Not satisfied to let it go, she paced back and forth in the living room eyeing her suspects.
“Was it you Tudy? They taught toilet you manners yet?” she interrogated her teenage cousin.
Tudy didn’t say anything.
“You Jody? You’re always desmadroso,” she accused another young cousin.
“No,” Jody protested.
“Everywhere you go you do desmadres,” Chabelita chided him.
“Pos I didn’t even go into the restroom yet,” Jody said.
Chabelita kept pacing.
A half dozen accusations later, her elderly aunt spoke up.
“Ya, pues. Arriendate. It was me who left it up,” she said.
“You, tia?” Chabelita said incredulously.
“Why you siding with the men—and boys.”
“Not siding with anybody. Just used to be that the restrooms were outhouses, and the seats hid black widow spiders,” the old woman said.
“You picked up the seat to make sure a spider wouldn’t creep up on you when you sat down.”
“Oh,” said Chabelita, completely arriendada.