Pichirilo comes to the Southside

He was born on a Monday in Pontiac, Michigan on May 2, 1949. A Buick Chieftain ramfla. Marked for life, even as its life began.

Of course, a car isn’t born the same way as a human being. Birth for a car means that the receiving chief marked as “finished product” the bill of lading attached to the “work-in-progress” coming down the line.” This is a perfectly timed event that occurs ahead of the paint shop, tire shop, and shipping parking lot.

Pos this ramfla was born and came out exactly as all the Chieftains that shipped out every day of the month before and after that Monday. One of hundreds of sky-blue Chieftains with white walls born that spring. But the fact that its first day of being marked as “finished product” came on a Monday after May Day Weekend meant it was destined for a life of longer sales turnover. Taking for granted that work quality slagged on Mondays, many buyers asked about and passed up ramflas built on that day of the week. This in turn damned Monday ramflas to a certain life cycle.

The dealers who could avoid these ramflas won’t even receive them. And the bottom of that downward spiral are the dealerships in economically marginalized places like the Southside. Heavily discounted though new. Last resort if you wanted a new car at low cost. The pichirilo market, in both price and location.

The vato who bought it knew the risks. Then even as he was driving off the car lot, the ramfla’s motor hesitated almost to the point of seizing, as if it was afraid to leave its place of birth and take its first step.

“Eeee! No jala,” he said to himself.

Then he froze and let the ramfla settle itself. After trembling a few seconds, it got in tune and zipped out onto the highway.

“A la madre, I got a pichirilo,”the vato thought, shaking his head.